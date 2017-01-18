Antonio Brown apologizes for livestreaming video - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Antonio Brown apologizes for livestreaming video

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga). Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) breaks a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) after making a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga). Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) breaks a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) after making a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has apologized for livestreaming video from the team's locker room following its win over Kansas City.

Brown posted a message late Tuesday on Facebook and Twitter saying that he let his "emotions and general excitement get the best of" him. Brown's 17-minute long livestream caught coach Mike Tomlin using a handful of profanities during his postgame speech, including a derogatory term for AFC championship game opponent New England.

Tomlin called his own choice of words regrettable and added that Brown was "selfish" for airing what is usually a private moment. The video received more than 900,000 views before being removed.

Brown wrote his actions were wrong. He also apologized to his teammates for providing a distraction with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.

Tomlin said Brown will be disciplined internally but will be on the field on Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.