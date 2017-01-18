Flushing Man Sentenced For Brandishing Machine Gun During Robbery In Freeport

A Flushing, Ohio man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for brandishing a machine gun during a robbery at a general store in Freeport.

Nicholas T. Billman, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. Officials say Billman brandished a machine gun while he robbed a general store in Freeport, Ohio in October 2015.

Billman pleaded guilty in September to one count of robbery of a business that is engaged in interstate commerce and one count of carrying and brandishing a machine gun during a crime of violence.

Testimony during the plea hearing confirmed that Billman entered the Hilltop General Store brandishing an AK-47 type rifle.

Billman wore a handgun holstered on his right hip and a sheathed knife on his left hip. He robbed the store of cash and cigarettes then fled. A witness followed Billman but stopped after Billman fired three shots toward him.

Acting on information received from the public and other witnesses, investigators obtained a warrant and searched Billman’s residence two days later where they found an AK-47 similar to the one used in the robbery as-well-as other firearms and evidence indicating that Billman had committed the crimes.

Forensic tests determined that the weapon was fully automatic. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Billman on state charges, then contacted ATF to pursue federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Billman in February 2016. He has been in custody since sheriff’s deputies arrested him.