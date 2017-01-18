Local Officials Meet in Moundsville Before Legislative Session

Dozens gathered at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville for a chance to hear from our local officials before they head to Charleston for the legislative session.

There is no time to lose. Something elected officials and community leaders agree on before West Virginia's next legislative session begins.

"If the county as well as the state doesn't get on board with realizing all of the industry that is going to be developed once they get that cracker done, we're going to miss the boat because it's all going to stay in Ohio," said Moundsville resident, Fred Brunner.

That's exactly why the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted Senator Ryan Ferns, and Delegates Joe Canestraro and Mike Ferro for a panel discussion talking about the concerns and questions of the Northern Panhandle.

"You know taking all those ideas with me to Charleston will help me as we go forward," said Sen. Ferns.

On the top of everyone's list was the budget crisis.

"With a shortage of funds any program that you are concerned with that's important to you is going to be affected by that," said Sen. Ferns.

Some other hot topics included jobs, the drug epidemic, funding for seniors, law enforcement training, legalizing marijuana and better infrastructure.

"With Ryan Ferns it's in the health industry and also tax reform, Joe Canestraro obviously would be in the legal employment area and with me it's in education, so everybody down there has or her own pet, things that they're concerned with, but you know I worry about all the other things too and obviously all of us are worried about the drug epidemic," said Mike Ferro with the House of Delegates.

Citizens say they hope during the session officials work together.

"I'm hoping we can balance I'm hoping that we can re-do the tax codes the way we need to do them, I'd like to see them somehow figure out how to get more money for roads," said Brunner.

Despite some differences of opinion on the panel, officials say they can put difference aside for a better West Virginia.

"We just do things that will promote good for the state instead of hurting citizens hopefully we don't cut too many areas where we have people losing jobs," said Joe Canestraro with the House of Delegates.