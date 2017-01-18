Barbara Bush Admitted to Hospital, George H.W. Bush Now in ICU

The 41st president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday for shortness of breath.

Former first lady Barbara Bush has been admitted to hospital "as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing," spokesperson says.

Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush is also in the hospital.

The 41st president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday for shortness of breath. A spokesperson says Mr. Bush has responded well to treatment and should be going home in a couple of days. At 92-years-old, he is the oldest living president.

Barbara is 91. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 6.