Officials Investigate Fatal Crash in Guernsey County

Officials in Guernsey County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Russell Girts II, 54, of Salesville died as a result of a single-vehicle accident on Salem Road about 2:45 a.m., Wednesday.
Police say Girts drove his 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck off the right edge of the road, struck a guardrail, continued to the left side of Salem Road, and struck and embankment.
According to a release from OSHP, Girts was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
