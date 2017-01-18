Preservation Alliance of W.Va. Accepting Endangered Property Nom - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Preservation Alliance of W.Va. Accepting Endangered Property Nominations

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Endangered Properties List.

The Endangered Properties List is a list of historic properties that are in the most danger of being torn down, are good candidates for repurpose, and meet these criteria. The property must be listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, must suffer from a preservation emergency, and must have owner and local supports for community for re-use. 

Nomination forms can be found at PAWV.org.

