JPMorgan Chase says it settled mortgage discrimination case with feds

Officials with JPMorgan Chase say the company has reached a settlement with federal authorities over charges it discriminated against minority home buyers.

A US attorney filed suit Tuesday alleging the bank charged higher mortgage rates and fees to more than 100,000 black and Hispanic home buyers between 2006 and 2009.

The loans in question were originated by independent mortgage brokers not employed by the bank.

JPMorgan Chase says it did nothing wrong, and that the rates were set by the mortgage brokers.

A person familiar with the settlement said JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $55 million under terms of the deal.