Program Helps Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Victims

Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking often live with fear every day that their abuser will find them, but a program in West Virginia is hoping help alleviate that fear.

It's called the Address Confidentiality Program and if you apply, it essentially allows you to have an anonymous address.

"They can have most of their mail routed through on address in Charleston at the Secretary of State's Office instead of producing their current address so that their abuser would not be able to find them or come to their home or anything like that," said Megan Palmer, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Help Center in Wheeling.

In order to apply for the program, you must fill out an application at a local domestic violence, sexual assault, or victim service program throughout the state, but there are certain qualifications you have to meet.

For example: you must be a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, have moved within 30 days or plan to move in the near future, and have not created any government records with your new address. A full list is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Although rerouting your mailing address may seem insignificant, it's another small step to keep yourself safe.

"If your address is hidden, someone might not be able to find you, different things like that, and it's really a relief for people that have experienced these traumatic incidences and know that they have at least one measure to attempt to protect them from their abuser, stalker, different situations like that," said Palmer.

Enrollment in the program will last for four years. At the end of that period, you must file a renewal application to remain a participant.

Participants in the program can use a substitute address to apply a West Virginia driver's license, to enroll children in public school, to register to vote, or to receive child support.