Ohio County Strings Association Holding Thursday Fundraiser

WHEELING -

The Ohio County Strings Association is holding a fundraiser on Thursday evening at the Texas Roadhouse at The Highlands.

The program involves all string students in elementary, middle and high school. The Strings Association is almost completely community and parent funded and includes budgeting for sheet music, instrument repairs, and trips to show off the hard work of the talented students. 

By dining at the Texas Roadhouse from 4 to 8 p.m., and mentioning the Ohio County Strings Association, a portion of your bill will go toward the program and its students. 
 

