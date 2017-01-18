Wheeling Island Couple Concerned About "Dangerous" Home

UPDATE: Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliot told 7News, "For the buildings on Virginia Street, it was determined by the City Manager that the degree and scope of damage that occurred required immediate demolition for public safety."

Tuesday night 7News reported about City Council allocating $35,000 for the emergency demolition of five homes affected by the January 3rd fire on Virginia Street. For most this was a positive, but for others it was a reminder of things that need to get done.

Two neighboring houses on the Island have considerable differences, but the appearance is far from the issue. Beth and Keith Creighton are seriously concerned with their own safety due to falling debris, mold and termite damage coming into their yard. They tell 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro they're just fed up and worried.

"The foundation has moved on this house so it's ready to fall in. So, we're just scared, we're just scared," Keith said about the problems with the house. "We want something done before basically someone gets hurt."

The Creighton's have been to three hearings with the code department regarding the property so far; which sustained damage in 2010 fire.

The houses on Virginia Street were damaged just a few weeks ago, and that's why they're raising questions about why their neighboring property hasn't been demolished.

"This house is falling down, and I don't know why this house isn't being pushed; the last thing I heard was that it had to go through the state," said Beth. "I'm disappointed with it, I understand what is going on at Virginia Street, but I really think this needed to be dealt with a long time ago."

They say nothing has been done for the building in years and it continues to just go more downhill.

"Our grandchildren don't even like coming over here, and we don't put any pressure on them to come over here anymore cause we don't want them to be stabbed by these spears. As you can see, all the trash and everything that's going on; we just really want something done right now," Keith told 7News' Conigliaro.

Along with the constant worries for their house and property, the house itself is home to many different guests. From raccoons, to litters of cats, even homeless people have been seen coming in and out.

Keith said at one point he couldn't go into his *own home because the police had it surrounded due to drug suspects inside.

"I just feel like we're getting pushed back, and pushed back like nothing is really happening," Beth said when asked about what they've been going through. "I don't understand why somebody isn't responsible, so now the house is literally falling down around us. It's just a mess."

Beth says the code enforcer told them the city can't do anything since the property has an owner. She says the property owner has not made any moves to clean it up.

The code department even suggested the Creighton's buy the home and pay for the demolitions themselves, according to them. After receiving estimates they found it would cost anywhere from 14 to 24-thousand dollars.

7News reached out to City Officials to discuss the house, but are still waiting for a response.