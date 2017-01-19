Rivalry Night for Hoops on the Hilltop

It's a big day for college hoops in the Ohio Valley as the Hilltoppers will take on the Cardinals. The games will tip off tonight at West Liberty.

On the women's side, the 19th Ranked Cardinals come into the game with a 9 and 1 record in conference play after beating Virginia Wise on Monday. West Liberty comes into the game winning two of their last 3.

That game will start at 5:30.

Then at 7:30, the men will take the court. The 9th ranked Cardinals come into the game riding a 10-game winning streak.

But West Liberty is also hot too, they're riding an 8 game winning streak.

