Man sentenced to prison for transporting minor for sex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New York man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison for transporting a minor from West Virginia to Virginia for sex.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Carol Casto said 27-year-old Ian Michael Cramer, of Amherst, New York, was sentenced Wednesday. Cramer had previously pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Cramer acknowledged that he used an app on his cellphone to persuade a 15-year-old from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, to engage in sexual activity in September 2015.

Cramer drove from Richmond, Virginia, where he was living, to Cross Lanes and picked up the minor. He then drove back to his apartment in Richmond, where they had sex.

Law enforcement rescued the minor from Cramer's apartment.

