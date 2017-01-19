Steubenville Mayor Will Not Seek 7th Term

Six-term Steubenville mayor, Dom Mucci has announced that he will not be running for re-election in November.

Mucci has served the city for nearly 25 years as mayor.

Prior to that, he was a member of city council for 11 years, starting at the age of 25.

The mayor has been a staple in the city, presiding over nearly 2000 weddings, 5000 city events, 1800 council meetings, the city's bicentennial in 1997, and more.

Mucci says he was never a "perfect servant, but a public servant" and thanks the community for their continued support.

"I am indebted to our citizens in the city of Steubenville for continuing for 36 years for placing their faith and confidence in my ability to show leadership in the community and that I will cherish the rest of my life," said Mayor Mucci.

Mucci says at the present time, he has no plans to run for another elected office, just doing the best job he can with the 11-and-a-half months he has in his term.