Bishop Donahue and Central Catholic To Consolidate

At the end of the 2016-2017 school year Bishop Donahue Memorial High School in McMechen will be merged into Central Catholic High School in Wheeling.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced on Thursday the consolidation of two area high schools.

At the end of the 2016-2017 school year, Bishop Donahue Memorial High School in McMechen will be merged into Central Catholic High School in Wheeling.

According to Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, Superintendent of Schools for the diocese, the decision was made after much prayer, reflection, and evaluation over a period of several years.

"In 2010, a Blue Ribbon Commission on Catholic Education was formed to evaluate the Catholic high schools in the Northern Panhandle,” Dr. Schmidt said. “Although at that time there were serious concerns regarding the feasibility of continuing to have two high schools only five and a half miles apart, the diocese wanted to allow every opportunity to see if two schools could continue to exist. It became even clearer over the past several years that they could not. The significant resources being devoted to two high schools located in such close proximity to one another, coupled with the fact that the current freshmen class at Bishop Donahue has an enrollment of only 15 students, led the diocese to make this difficult but fiscally and academically responsible decision."

Dr. Schmidt also said has been an especially disappointing year for enrollment at the school.

"Declining population in the area and other demographic factors are significant contributing factors in the decision being made to unify the schools," said Dr. Schmidt.

The diocese strongly believes that those students, as-well-as the other 55 underclass students at the school, along with the feeder parochial school students would be better served by having one unified high school at Central Catholic.

Dr. Schmidt said that an Open House will be held in the near future at Central Catholic High School that will be limited to current students and parents of Bishop Donahue.