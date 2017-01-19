Ohio Man Accused of Sexual Assault involving Young Children Enters Not Guilty Pleas

An Ohio man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy and girl in Ohio County appeared in court Thursday morning.

Eric Marshall Christensen of Reynoldsburg, Ohio man was indicted on 18 counts by the grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy and a girl in Ohio County.

He entered not guilty pleas for 8 counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, 9 counts of Sexual Abuse by a Custodian and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

His pretrial is set for April 13th with his trial starting on April 27th.

***This story has been corrected to show Christensen pleaded NOT guilty Thursday.