Study Shows Smokers in W.Va. Burn $1.2M in a Lifetime

According to a study done by WalletHub.com, not only can smoking ruin your health, but it can burn a hole in your wallet as well.

The study factored in potential monetary losses — including both the lifetime and annual cost of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

According to the study, West Virginia ranks 12th in the country for total cost per smoker. The average cost for those in the Mountain State adds up to $25,160 annually and $1,283,179 over a lifetime.

The study shows Ohio ranks 25th in the country. According to the study, those in the Buckeye State spend $28,108 annually and $1,433,524 over a lifetime.

Kentucky came in as the cheapest in the country. Smokers in Bluegrass State spend just over $1.1 million over a lifetime.

Smokers in New York spend the most, according to the study. Those in the Empire State spent more than $2.3 million over a lifetime and $45,353 annually.

The study was done to encourage the estimated 36.5 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick the habit.

A complete ranking and analysis chart can be found here.