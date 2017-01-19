National Popcorn Day: Steubenville History incorporated into Local Popcorn Company's Product

Thursday is National Popcorn Day! Gourmet popcorn is very trendy right now and one local shop is hopping on the trend, but also putting an educational twist into their product.

"I have a lot of fun doing all of the flavors because we name it after something in Steubenville. I think it's a really cool way to educate people about the history of the area. I've read a lot of books and articles about the area but people don't always look up the history of Union Cemetery," said Therese Nelson of the Steubenville Popcorn Company. "My favorite is Steuben Brew. It's cheddar, pretzel ale flavored. The back of it talks about how Steubenville used to be a large beer industry, so they would make a lot of alcohol until prohibition, and then, they continued do it and sold it outside of the county. That's something a lot of people don't know Steubenville did."

Be on the lookout for the Steubenville Popcorn Company shop opening up on North 4th Street in the near future.