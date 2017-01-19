Nexstar Broadcasting Group Completes Acquisition of Media General Creating Nexstar Media Group

IRVING, Texas – Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. has announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Media General, Inc.

The move officially changes the company's name to Nexstar Media Group. The acquisition is valued at approximately $4.6 billion.

The combination creates a leading, diversified local marketing and content platform.

Nexstar also announced that upon closing the Media General transaction it also completed the previously announced divestitures of 13 television stations for total consideration of $548 million.

The Media General transaction increases Nexstar’s broadcast portfolio by approximately two thirds, more than doubles the Company’s audience reach, provides entrée to 15 new top-50 DMAs and offers synergies related to the increased scale of the combined digital operations.

As a result, Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming.

With 171 full power television stations in 100 markets and a diverse and growing digital operation, Nexstar offers superior engagement across all devices, as well as influence on consumers’ purchasing decisions unrivaled by other media, due in part to Nexstar’s large-scale reach to almost 39% of all U.S. television households.

“Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders," said Perry Sook, President, Chairman, CEO, and Director of Nexstar.

"All of our employees at WTRF work hard everyday to provide information and entertainment to viewers, services to advertisers and support to local agencies and causes in the Ohio Valley. We are thrilled to have the expanded resources and total support of Nexstar Media Group. Our focus on serving the Ohio Valley is stronger than ever," said WTRF Vice President and General Manager, Roger Lyons.