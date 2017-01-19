West Virginia unemployment rate dips in December

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly in December to 5.9 percent.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed residents dropped by 1,100 to 46,800.

Among the employment gains were 1,100 in construction, 1,000 in educational and health services, and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Job declines included 10,100 in government, due almost entirely to election workers at the local level. There also were job declines of 500 in financial activities and 300 in leisure and hospitality.

Since December 2015, total nonfarm payroll employment statewide has increased by 2,200.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent in December.

