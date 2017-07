A Cleveland man is behind bars in Jefferson County after being arrested during a drug raid on Lincoln Avenue last night.

43-year-old Shawn Rias is charged with trafficking and possession of drugs.

Members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Steubenville Police Department, and Special Response Team say they found crack cocaine, heroin, as-well-as a gun in the home.

Rias is expected in Steubenville Municipal Court Friday morning.