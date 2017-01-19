Wheeling Man Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

A Wheeling man accused of attempting to meet up with a child for sex was indicted by the Ohio County Grand Jury, Thursday.
Christopher Roshak was indicted by the Ohio County Grand Jury Thursday on three felony counts.
He entered a not guilty plea on all three counts, which included two counts of use of Obscene Matter With Intent to Seduce and one count of Seducing a Minor by Computer.
Roshak was arrested back in December after police say he tried to meet up with a 10-year-old boy to engage in sex.
His pre-trial is set for March 3rd and his trial is set to begin March 28th.
We'll keep you updated on the trial as it progresses.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.