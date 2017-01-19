Wheeling Man Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

A Wheeling man accused of attempting to meet up with a child for sex was indicted by the Ohio County Grand Jury, Thursday.

Christopher Roshak was indicted by the Ohio County Grand Jury Thursday on three felony counts.

He entered a not guilty plea on all three counts, which included two counts of use of Obscene Matter With Intent to Seduce and one count of Seducing a Minor by Computer.

Roshak was arrested back in December after police say he tried to meet up with a 10-year-old boy to engage in sex.

His pre-trial is set for March 3rd and his trial is set to begin March 28th.

We'll keep you updated on the trial as it progresses.