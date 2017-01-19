Daniels Faces Numerous Charges After Head-On Collision Involving Cruiser

The man who police say is responsible for a multi-state chase ending in a crash on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge was in Ohio court this morning.
26-year-old Donald Daniels is accused of running from Martins Ferry Police in late November According to police, they tried to make a traffic stop for a suspended license, but Daniels ran; leading police into West Virginia before coming to a crash ending with a Wheeling Police Cruiser.
Daniels is being charged with six counts stemming from the incident.
He entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning.
His charges include:
He is set for a pretrial on March 31.
