Daniels Faces Numerous Charges After Head-On Collision Involving Cruiser

WHEELING, W.Va -

The man who police say is responsible for a multi-state chase ending in a crash on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge was in Ohio court this morning.

26-year-old Donald Daniels is accused of running from Martins Ferry Police in late November According to police, they tried to make a traffic stop for a suspended license, but Daniels ran; leading police into West Virginia before coming to a crash ending with a Wheeling Police Cruiser.

Daniels is being charged with six counts stemming from the incident.

He entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning.

His charges include:

  • Possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 non-narcotic controlled substance marijuana.
  • Transportation with intent to deliver schedule 1 non-narcotic controlled substance marijuana.
  • Driving under influence 3rd offense.
  • Reckless fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement.
  • Reckless fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement causing bodily harm.
  • Reckless fleeing in vehicle while driving under the influence.

He is set for a pretrial on March 31.

