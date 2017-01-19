Daniels Faces Numerous Charges After Head-On Collision Involving Cruiser

The man who police say is responsible for a multi-state chase ending in a crash on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge was in Ohio court this morning.

26-year-old Donald Daniels is accused of running from Martins Ferry Police in late November According to police, they tried to make a traffic stop for a suspended license, but Daniels ran; leading police into West Virginia before coming to a crash ending with a Wheeling Police Cruiser.

Daniels is being charged with six counts stemming from the incident.

He entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning.

His charges include:

Possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 non-narcotic controlled substance marijuana.

Transportation with intent to deliver schedule 1 non-narcotic controlled substance marijuana.

Driving under influence 3rd offense.

Reckless fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement.

Reckless fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement causing bodily harm.

Reckless fleeing in vehicle while driving under the influence.

He is set for a pretrial on March 31.