Officials Investigate After Body Found in Ohio County

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. -

Officials are investigating after a body was found in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a medically unattended death on Dallas Pike Road located in Ohio County.

Police say Ronald Brown, 72, was found deceased in a drainage culvert.

It was determined that Brown died of complications of a head injury and subsequent drowning.

According to police, the death appears to be accidental. However, as with all medically unattended deaths, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the matter.

