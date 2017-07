A Marshall County couple charged with sexual abuse appeared in court Thursday.

Tina Burgy and Michael Purcell pleaded not guilty over a month ago to the charges.

Burgy was sentenced to no less than 10 and no more than 25 years on one count, and no less than one and no more than three on two other counts.

She may have her sentenced lessened when she is expected to testify against Purcell next Wednesday morning.

