Wheeling Photographer Heads To "Women's March On Washington"

A Wheeling woman is headed to Washington, D.C. for a women's rally this weekend.

Rebecca Kiger said she'll take her camera along, but her main purpose is to be part of the rally. It's a grassroots movement reacting to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Kiger feels the nation has made strides, and she doesn't want to see those eroded. "I feel we're at risk for taking some steps backwards regarding human rights, civil rights and freedom of the press," she noted.

She says she'll meet women all over, with different backgrounds and perspectives so she'll be listening and learning. "As much as I want to make a stand, I also want to be there to listen to them," Kiger said.

She's taking her 11-year-old daughter, so security is her first priority. "There could be a half million people there, and I want to make sure we never get separated in a crowd like that," she said.

Junior architect Dustin Janezic is also going to the march, with his wife. "It's certainly not only women," said Janezic. "I really support the message and the inclusivity and the diversity of the march, because it's most important right now, after the inauguration."

Kiger said, "This is a time when people need to take a stand and not be silent."