Ohio County Schools Holds Legislative Breakfast

Ohio County Schools held its legislative breakfast Thursday morning.

Those in attendance discussed ideas and initiatives that impact the current and future students in the school system.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller talked about the strengths of the schools including a 98% graduation rate, the strong pre-K programs, and the AP and career and technical programs Wheeling Park High School offers.

They also discussed the expected state and national funding, the school building authority, and state formula changes.

