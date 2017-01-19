Service Director Urges Residents to Contact Governor

Martins Ferry residents are being urged to call or write Governor John Kasich about problems they have with the city.

Service Director Chris Cleary receives calls every day from people who want a pothole filled or alley paved.

Cleary said cities all over the Buckeye State have lost a billion dollars a year total in local government funds since 2010 when the state began chipping away at the amount of local government funding.

Cleary believes it's to the point that it affects basic safety. "Right now, I admit our streets are in really poor condition and we can't do something as simple as patching potholes. Clearing streets is a challenge because of the money that has to go into purchasing salt. Basic services that were taken for granted for years are really a tough thing to accomplish now," Cleary said.

Right now, Martins Ferry has a $120,000 budget deficit in the street department alone.

Cleary said the governor needs to hear from the people that local government funding is a necessity. He said those fund had come to the cities for 80 years and in his words, "now they're just gone."