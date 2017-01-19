Local Non-profit Receives Donation from National Foundation

A Wheeling based non-profit is receiving a $13,000 grant from a national foundation to help people in the Ohio Valley with disabilities.

Heart 2 Heart Volunteers Incorporated used the money they are getting from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to buy an electric wheelchair, specifically designed for people with paralysis.

The organization worked with Pride Industry to buy one chair and Pride Industry donated a second to help improve the quality of life for two people at Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital. "The chair is just going to give me so much more independence and mobility. You don't know how much this can change a person's life," said Linda Cox, who is a resident at Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital.

The other person they donated a chair to was Shawn Thomas. He said his chair will help him to experience the world again.