Meeting to Update Status on 'No Confidence' Vote

The Student Government Association at West Virginia Northern Community College is still waiting on a resolution from its vote of no confidence in the school's leadership months ago.

Thursday night a meeting was held for an update on the situation.

The Board Chairman developed a committee to look into the issue, but the students are unhappy with the progress. They said they feel like they are being disrespected by the board and that their concerns aren't being taken seriously.

Members of the Student Government Association said they don't feel like this situation is being handled in the right way.

Casie Hooper is the State Advisory Council Representative for the students. Hooper said, "The chair is defending her like a defense attorney would defend his client and that is not what their relationship should be. It should be a neutral governing board, and that is not the position he is taking at this point. He's defending her and that is concerning. We need someone who will stand up for the Students and faculty, nit just one person."

The Board went into executive session for more than an hour at the end of Thursday night's meeting, and adjourned right after without making any decision.

7News did reach out to board members for a statement and they said they are not commenting on the situation at this time.

Stay with 7 News for updates.