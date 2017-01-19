Student Reacts to Closing of Bishop Donahue

Bishop Donahue High School in McMechen will be unifying with Central Catholic High School in Wheeling at the end of the year.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston made the announcement to faculty and sent an email informing families Thursday afternoon. Which for some was a shot in the gut.

"I'd rather hear about it with my family at Bishop than to just be at home, see it, and have people call me and tell me about it. It's like, what the heck," Bishop Donahue Junior Sophia Gretchen told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

The announcement came at the end of the day Thursday. After 62 years, Bishop Donahue will be shutting its doors at the end of the school year, forcing its remaining students to attend a different school. Gretchen said she is disappointed she and her classmates will have to deal with the changes heading into their senior year.

"I don't know if I'm going to find another high school for my senior year that's going to teach me everything that Bishop taught me. You see all of these different people in the hallways, but they're your family," said Gretchen on the closeness between students. "So, when you're at a hallway in a different school you're going to be like, I don't know any of these people."

The decision was made after the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston noticed the student body declining, with only 101 currently enrolled in the school. Diocese Spokesman Bryan Minor, said they are still offering parents a stipend to help cover the $1,300 difference between schools if they choose to change.

"So, students who are freshman this year will have three years of the financial stipends to come to Wheeling Central, where they will be welcomed," said Minor.

As for the dozens of faculty members, "Faculty at Bishop Donahue will be looking for new positions, unfortunately," Minor told 7News' Conigliaro. "They will be considered just like other applicants for other positions within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston school system. To say that this is a very difficult day for them, is an understatement."

For Gretchen, the closing of the school signifies so much more than just the shutting down of an institute.

"That's a building, but what's inside the building is something you can't explain," said Gretchen. "That's something that touches your heart everyday, it still amazes me."

And she just has one message for all the other high schools, "Any school that receives a Bishop Donahue student, they are truly blessed because that's one student that's going to work so hard in that classroom, that's going to give them everything that they have."