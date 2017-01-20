President-Elect Donald Trump to be Sworn in as 45th President

Inauguration Day is here, President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to be sworn in to office at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time today.



Before that, he and wife Melania will attend a service at St. John's Church.



Then, President Barack Obama and the first lady will host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps at the White House.

The next Commander in Chief reiterated his campaign promise to bring back jobs, strengthen the country's borders, and rebuild the military.

After Trump is sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, Obama says goodbye, leaving by helicopter from the White House East Front lawn at 12:30 p.m.

The inaugural parade will starts at 3.

