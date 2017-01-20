Students Evacuated at Magnolia High School After Threat

UPDATE: According to Asst. Superintendent Shane Highley, a bomb threat was written on a bathroom wall. School officials and law enforcement took over and the school was evacuated within minutes.

399 students were evacuated to a nearby church. A bomb dog has been summoned as a precautionary measure. Food and water were delivered to the students inside the church.

Students will be sent home early as previously planned.

Information confirmed through Asst. Superintendent #WetzelCounty Schools. Good news: All students safe.

Stay with 7News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

According to New Martinsville Police, Magnolia High School is on lock down.

The situation is active right now. Police are on scene.

This is the only information being released by the New Martinsville Police Department at this time.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW:Magnolia High School is on lock down right now.

I have calls into #WetzelCountySchools and to the Chief of #NewMartinsville Police to confirm more information.

HAPPENING NOW: Active police, an evacuated to church & bottled water is being brought in

