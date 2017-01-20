Belmont County Man Arrested After Drug Bust

A Belmont County man was arrested after police conducted a search warrant in Yorkville.

On Friday officers from the Belmont County Drug Task Force and members of the Yorkville Police Department executed a search warrant around 5:00 a.m., at 106 Park Street Yorkville.

Police arrested Michelangelo Paul Diluzio on charges, Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor of the 1st degree), 3 counts of Trafficking Schedule III drugs (all felonies of the 5th degree), Trafficking of Heroin (felony of the 4th degree), and Possession of Drugs (felony of the 5th degree).

According to police, Diluzio has been on their radar for the last couple years.

Over time they say they have received information that Diluzio had beentrafficking drugs.

Police recently began to gather more information and presented the case to the Belmont County Prosecutors Office.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence as a result of the information presented in the case.

An officer collected evidence at the residence that will be sent to BCI&I for additional testing.

Diluzio was transported to the Belmont County Jail.

