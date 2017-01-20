WV DEP On Scene of Slurry Release in Marshall County

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection are on scene of a slurry release in Marshall County.

According to EMA Director Tom Hart, the slurry release is heading into Fish Creek.

Fish Creek Road from WV Route2 to Gatts Ridge is closed until further notice. Only resident and emergency traffic is permitted.

Murray Energy released the following statement:

"The Marshall County Coal Company ("Marshall County") confirms that it has experienced a seeping of material from the Connor Run impoundment. Marshall County promptly reported this event and is working with the appropriate governmental agencies in regards to this matter."

