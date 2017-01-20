Feds Say Student Loan Servicer Swindled Borrowers out of $4-Billion

It's a company so big roughly one out of every four borrowers has a student loan serviced through them. Now the federal government says Navient, the country's largest student loan servicer, made it tougher for its borrowers to repay.

A lawsuit filed by the consumer financial protection bureau alleges that Navient made repayment more difficult by providing bad information, processing payments incorrectly, and failing to act when borrowers complained,'

Navient, who services the loans of more than 12 million borrowers is also accused of guiding borrowers away from income based payments and into forbearance or a payment break -- racking up more than $4-Billion in additional interest charges.

A section of the lawsuit reads like this: 'Navient has failed to perform its core duties in the servicing of student loans, violating federal consumer financial laws as well as the trust that borrowers placed in the company.'

The attorney general from Illinois has also filed lawsuit. Saying the company and its subsidiaries - including Sallie Mae, placed borrowers into expensive loans designed to fail.

The lawsuits come at a time when college-related debt has become the second-largest consumer debt market after the mortgage industry.