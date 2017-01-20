Police Say Man Jumped Into Creek to Avoid Officers After Domestic Dispute

Police say what started out as domestic dispute lead to a man going into McMahon's Creek near the Ohio River to elude police.

According to law enforcement, Austin C. Boyd, 30, jumped into the water to elude police after he had an argument with a girlfriend.

Bellaire Fire Department members called after noticing Boyd and his girlfriend go the banks of McMahon's Creek, which leads to the Ohio River.

Boyd allegedly ran from police, EMT personnel, and firemen along the banks of the McMahon Creek; towards the Ohio River.

Police and other personnel had to leave that scene at the time to go to an overdose in a nearby parking lot. That's when police say Boyd came up from the creek and was taken into custody by an Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper, near the Bellaire Fire Department.

Boyd is charged with Assault.

He was taken to the Belmont County Jail by Bellaire Police on a warrant for assault with a no bond stipulation.