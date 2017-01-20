Wheeling Park Students React to Inauguration

Students across the nation and Ohio Valley watched this uniquely American event in their classrooms today.

We stopped by Wheeling Park High School while their Advanced Placement history students watched this peaceful transfer of power.

The seniors witnessed history were just 9-and-10-years-old the last time we changed leaders.

President Obama was the only president they ever remember, but most say they are excited for what's next for America.

"I just hope for change. Regardless of whether I'm a Democrat or Republican or regardless of who I like or wanted as president, I think our country needs a change and I think that Donald Trump will definitely do that for us," said Samantha Force.

Reflecting back, the students say they will remember different things about President Obama.

"The biggest thing would definitely be Obamacare, just because it was so controversial. I think it helped a lot of people, but a lot of other people didn't like it, so it's just something to remember. Plus, the Obamacare slogan is just so catchy," said Nate Kaniecki.

"I just think he was so personable. I just really loved watching him and his family through the last eight years and watching them grow. Just hearing him speak, I think he's amazing speaker. I think he was so funny. He always was going on talk shows and he was always joking around and I think that's what I'm going to remember most," said Force.

The students have been watching the election process since the very beginning: primaries, debates, candidate visits to the Ohio Valley, election night, and most recently President Trump's appointments and inauguration. Their teacher has encouraged lively engagement and debate along the way, and enjoyed guiding them trough the civic process.

"Everything is now coming to light. Everything that I've been talking about for the past year sometimes I wonder if they're really getting it but now as I watch them and their reactions and the questions that they have and their enthusiasm, it makes it all worth it," said history teacher Ryan Stanton.

The students will continue to engage in the presidential transition process in their class with the continued senate hearing for President Trumps appointments.