PFC Jason Hupp Named Wheeling Police Department’s 2016 Officer of the Year

It was a big day for one of Wheeling's finest.

Patrolman First Class Jason Hupp has been named the Wheeling Police Department's 2016 Officer of the Year.

Hupp has been employed with Wheeling PD since 2013 and was promoted to his current rank in 2015.

Hupp says receiving the award is humbling.

"I'm honored to receive the award. There are a lot of other officers here that deserve it as well," said PFC Huff.

"He does a tremendous amount of proactive work. He has a great work ethic. He is the model Police Officer. I say model because he matches his work ethic with his professionalism," said Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

The Officer of the Year award was implemented in 2015 and is designed to properly recognize the efforts of the officers within the department.