Mike Young Will Stay On As Central Head Coach

In a strange turn of events Friday evening Wheeling Central head football coach Mike Young was fired and then re-hired.

Earlier in the evening our radio news partner AM 1600 WKKX had confirmed with Wheeling Central school President Larry Bandi that " We are exploring opportunities with Mike at this time but he will not be returning as head coach next season."

That message then spread like wildfire through the CCHS community and less than an hour after the news broke a crowd of 50-60 players, coaches, boosters and parents came together in the Wheeling Central gym to express their outrage and show support for Coach Young. The public outcry may have had an affect as Tim Bishop Director of Marketing and Communication for the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston has confirmed to 7 Sports, that Dr. Vincent De Paul Schmidt, superintendent of Catholic schools has intervened to insure that Mike Young will remain the Head Football Coach at Central through 2017. And that Coach Young has accepted this offer.

Coach Young will also retain his status as Wheeling Central Athletic Director.