One Abortion Clinic Left in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia women are down to one in-state choice if they want an abortion.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that one of the state's two abortion providers closed its doors in recent days.



Kanawha Surgicenter closed Tuesday, according to a note posted on the door of the Kanawha City clinic.



A woman who answered Dr. Gorli Harish's phone and said she is his wife said the family moved to California two years ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She says the doctor had been commuting to Charleston once a month to do procedures and no longer wished to make the regular trips.



With Kanawha Surgicenter's closure, the only other abortion provider in the state is the Women's Health Center, on Charleston's West Side.



