UPDATE: Third Suspect in Custody After Clark Station in Malaga Robbed at Gunpoint

UPDATE (Jan. 22, 10:10 p.m.):



According to Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black, Tevin Martell Beasley was caught in a motel in Detroit on Sunday night. He is facing separate charges in that area, and will then face extradition back to Belmont County to face charges related to the robbery.



All three suspects were caught within 48 hours of the crime.



UPDATE (Jan. 22, 7:00 p.m.):

Two of the three suspects in the January 20 robbery of the Clark Station in Malaga are now in custody, according to Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black.

Hollie Graham, 19, of Bethesda, is in custody charged with aggravated robbery and being held in the Washington County Jail.

Cheyenne Powell, 20, of Bethesda is in the Belmont County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery from the hold-up in Monroe County, plus previous charges from Belmont County.

The third suspect, Tevin Martell Beasley, 22, of Detroit is still out large. He is also wanted for aggravated robbery, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 740-472-1612, or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.



ORIGINAL STORY:



Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from the Clark station in Malaga after an employee had just been robbed at gunpoint.

First a white female entered just before 9 pm closing time, looking around and making a small purchase. She left. Then a black male entered, pointing a gun and demanding money. He got away in a vehicle northbound on State Route 800 into Belmont County.

Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office are currently looking for these 2 people suspected of robbing a Clark Station in Malaga. Details on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/2f35FhHFRj — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 21, 2017

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black warns all rural businesses to report any suspicious activities and be on alert particularly at closing time.

If you recognize these people or this car, call the Monroe Co Sheriff's Office at 740 472-1612.