The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston releases statement regarding personnel changes

After Friday night's controversy over Central Catholic High School's firing then re-hiring of Head Football Coach Mike Young, 7News received rumored reports of other potential changes Saturday. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston say this is absolutely not true, and released this statement:

"As superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, I can state today in the strongest terms, there have been no personnel changes that have happened at CCHS in the last 24 hours, despite rumors.

The nature of any organization is that personnel changes can happen at any time. Although no personnel changes have happened at CCHS recently, in the event a change would happen in any department of any school in our Catholic school system, I would expect our Catholic community and Ohio Valley friends to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.

I am confident in the Catholic community of CCHS to treat each other with the utmost respect, as you always have, both today and moving forward.

The school year brings with it many emotional peaks and valleys. CCHS has always dealt with those events first and foremost as a family and secondly with a high level of class. I would expect this standard to continue.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

Warmest regards,

Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt

Superintendent of Catholic Schools"