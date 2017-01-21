Jonah Stock finds family in teammates

There was some stiff competition at Saturday's OVAC swim tournament.

But in their off-time, you could find students lounging around and hanging out with their teammates.

One particularly close group of teammates is the St. Clairsville Red Devils. They support each other no matter the odds.

One heart-warming example is their support of their teammate Jonah.

Jonah is autistic, but that does not affect his ability to swim competitively or form friendships with his fellow students.

"This is his third year swimming. He does it year-round. He just loves being with the team. They're like a big family," said Jonah's mother, Elli.

"It made the very first day he came on the team not like the first day. It's like he'd been there all along," added head coach Ernie Banks.

Jonah is a freshman this year, and his coach says he is looking forward to watching him continue to learn and improve, along with the rest of his team.