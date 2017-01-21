Armor up Teen Crusade at Riverview Bible Church

A local church has a big event coming up geared toward local teenagers.

It's called the "Armor Up Teen Crusade," and the Riverview Bible Church is hoping to use fun and entertainment to share the Bible story with the Ohio Valley's young people. There will be games, food, music, Medieval reenactments, and even prize giveaways.

7th through 12th graders are encouraged to come, and Pastor Zach Rhodes promises a fun evening.

""The theme of this week is the armor of God out of the book of Ephesians, Chapter 6," said Pastor Rhodes. "Six pieces of armor the kids are going to be learning about. And it's just the spiritual armor they put on about how to defend their lives against the Devil's destruction."

The "Armor Up" event will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at The Skyliner in Bridgeport. It's from 6 to 8:30 and registration begins at 5:30.

You can come all three nights, or just one if that's all you do. It is free to attend.