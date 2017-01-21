Semi-Truck Driver Dead After Accident in Guernsey County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Semi-Truck Driver Dead After Accident in Guernsey County

A semi-truck driver is dead after striking a bridge on State Route 513 going towards Interstate 70 West bound in Guernsey County.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. tonight.  Ohio State Highway Patrol tell 7News after hitting the bridge the semi overturned and the debris was so bad they are still on scene at this time cleaning off the road.

They have not yet determined a cause, but they believe speed may have been a factor. Traffic is backed up, but they are directing people back on to I-70.

