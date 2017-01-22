Fort Steuben Mall set for foreclosure sale

The Fort Steuben Mall will be up for foreclosure sale next month.

According to a report in The Herald Star, the foreclosure sale has been scheduled for February 23rd in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

This announcement comes just two weeks after Macy's announced it would be closing 68 stores across the country, including at the Fort Steuben Mall. After Macy's closes its doors for good, J.C. Penney will be the only large anchor store remaining.

The Herald Star reports that U.S. Bank, N.A., is serving as the trustee for the mortgage lenders, and Steven Miller of Columbus has been appointed the special master to oversee the foreclosure sale.

