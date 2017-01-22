Belmont County Republican Headquarters vandalized

The Belmont County Republican Headquarters was vandalized overnight.

St. Clairsville police are now looking for whoever spray painted "Stop Trump" on the side of the building.

Chairman Chris Gagin says that this was the act of a criminal, not a patriot. He says he is hopeful the PNC bank across the street will have surveillance footage, but if you have any information, you are urged to call the St. Clairsville Police Department at 740-282-5353.