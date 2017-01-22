Local woman talks about experience at Women's March

Half a million people flooded the streets of Washington, D.C. yesterday in protest of the new administration.

The Women's March brought out people from all walks of life and from all around the world, including from right here in the Ohio Valley.

"Everybody kind of came together in one area, but everywhere I looked I'd see steams of people continually coming in. We made our way in to where we couldn't hardly go any further. We were elbow to elbow people, and I have never seen that many people together," said Rhonda Kaufman of Moundsville.

Rhonda made the trip to D.C. by bus. She says she was not sure what to expect when they arrived and was a little concerned about how they would be received, but says it was all love, support, and empowerment from the minute she stepped off the bus.

"There were signs out supporting women, supporting minorities, supporting education, supporting health care. Then people were walking out on their lawns. It was so emotional, I'm telling you it just brought tears to your eyes. People were coming out saying, 'thank you so much for being here,' and they were clapping and cheering us," said Kaufman.

A little closer to home, a Women's March was also held in Pittsburgh.

Many Ohio Valley supporters of the protest that could not make it to the nation's capitol marched throughout the Steel City.

"It's very empowering to see all these people come out for women's rights," said Mikaya Green of Bridgeport.

More than 25,000 people attended the march in Pittsburgh.

A Women's March was also held at the West Virginia state capitol. It is estimated that about 3,000 people attended.