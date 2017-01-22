Bullet Strikes Window on Wheeling Island Home Near Where Childre - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bullet Strikes Window on Wheeling Island Home Near Where Children were Playing

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING -

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating after officers responded to a call of shots fired at a house on Wheeling Island on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the home on South Penn Street at 7:45 p.m.

People living in the home said the bullet struck an upstairs window where children were playing.

After searching the area, officers determined the incident to be isolated. 

No one was injured. 

Wheeling Police detectives are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information can call (304) 234-3664 or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.