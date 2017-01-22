Transition Team Formed to Help Bishop Donahue Students with Changes

As Bishop Donahue High School merges with Wheeling Central Catholic High School at the end of the school year, the Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese has formed a transition team that will help make the move as smooth as possible for students who are not graduating this year.

The transition team consists of teachers and staff of both Bishop Donahue and Wheeling Central, and will work to make the transition between schools efficient and in the best interest of the student.

"They'll focus on academic issues, athletic issues, extracurricular issues, things like class rank and where you were at Bishop Donahue - how that will be translated to a scale that will put you on the Central Catholic scale, that and other academic transfer issues," said Bryan Minor, Spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Minor said the team will also help students with how to take class sequences and transfer credits will come in.

Minor said the Diocese is hoping that all Bishop Donahue students will go to Wheeling Central, but that the transition team will be happy to help guide any student that chooses to go elsewhere.